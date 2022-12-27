FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 11,329 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 0.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 74,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,623,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.