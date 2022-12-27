Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First PREMIER Bank’s Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,329,000 after acquiring an additional 337,195 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
