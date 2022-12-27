Humana Inc. (HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on January 27th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $27.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $513.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.18. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 25 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Humana by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.