Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 30th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

