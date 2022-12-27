Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

