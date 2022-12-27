Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

