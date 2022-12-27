Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 801,637 shares of company stock valued at $83,420,173 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.