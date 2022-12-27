12,414 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

