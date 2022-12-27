Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,179,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

