Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $241.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.