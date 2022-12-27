AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

