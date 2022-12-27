Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.12 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XEL opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
