Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.12 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

