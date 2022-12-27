Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

