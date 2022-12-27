Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $4.45 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,116.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $145.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

