iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

