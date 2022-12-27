Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 38,400 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 49,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

