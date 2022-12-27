Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 82,228 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $47,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

