Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

