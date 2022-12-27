Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 419 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.