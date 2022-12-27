Nordea Investment Management AB Has $39 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,014 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $38,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

