HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,433,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.