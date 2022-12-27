Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $551.37 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $817.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $546.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

