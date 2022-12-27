Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

