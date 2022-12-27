Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,465 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $53,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.43.

FDS stock opened at $398.04 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

