Guild of Guardians Price Reaches $0.0580 on Top Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $294,499.48 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

