Dero Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $85,519.58 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00021954 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $48.61 million and approximately $85,519.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00415851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.00864702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00095273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00611266 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00258595 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,149,299 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

