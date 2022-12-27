Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $38.49 million and $1.10 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,993,567,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,593,280,026 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

