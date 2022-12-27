Cowen Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

