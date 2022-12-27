Agree Realty Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 166.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

ADC opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 264.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 264,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 266.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 58.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

