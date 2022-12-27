Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $16,552,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.