Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 16th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

TSE SGY opened at C$8.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

