30429 (TNT.TO) (TNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$36.68 million for the quarter.

