Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA opened at C$10.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.44. The firm has a market cap of C$785.13 million and a PE ratio of 34.74. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.61 and a 12-month high of C$15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

