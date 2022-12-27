Safehold Inc. (SAFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Safehold by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

