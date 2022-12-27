MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 31st

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 104.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

