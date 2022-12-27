Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.30.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

