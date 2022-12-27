Ready Capital Co. (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Ready Capital stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ready Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 81.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.