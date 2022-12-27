Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 13th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
DBM opened at C$5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.01. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$8.82.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$744.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$658.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
