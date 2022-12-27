Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 13th

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

DBM opened at C$5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.01. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$744.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$658.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBM. CIBC lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.