Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 13th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

DBM opened at C$5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.01. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$8.82.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$744.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$658.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Doman Building Materials Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBM. CIBC lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.