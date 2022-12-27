BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 17th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
BRSP opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $870.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after buying an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 380,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.