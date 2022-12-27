BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 17th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BRSP opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $870.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after buying an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 380,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BrightSpire Capital

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Raymond James lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

