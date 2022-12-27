DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 13th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAYGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

