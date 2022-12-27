Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 17th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

