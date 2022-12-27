Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0075.
Secure Energy Services Trading Up 3.1 %
TSE SES opened at C$7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.43. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$7.85.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.
