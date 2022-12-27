Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
PEY opened at C$14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.88. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.9600002 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Read More
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.