Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY opened at C$14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.88. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.9600002 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Brian Davis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$749,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,254,461.58. In related news, Director Don Gray purchased 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,168,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,055,515.60. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$749,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,254,461.58. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 341,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,527 and sold 99,270 shares valued at $1,419,685.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

