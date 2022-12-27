ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ESAB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ESAB by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.