Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of -220.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

