CT Real Estate Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance
