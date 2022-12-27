First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 936.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $239.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $241.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

