First PREMIER Bank Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,196,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,961,000 after purchasing an additional 570,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

