FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 4,388 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,112,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03.

