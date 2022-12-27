FAS Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,639 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners owned 1.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

SLYG opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

